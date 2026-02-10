Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Dad ‘shot his daughter dead’ after row about him supporting Trump

Lucy Harrison, 23, was fatally shot in Prosper, Texas
Lucy Harrison, 23, was fatally shot in Prosper, Texas (Cheshire Police)
  • Lucy Harrison, a 23-year-old fashion buyer from Warrington, was shot dead by her father, Kris Harrison, at his home in Prosper, Texas.
  • An inquest heard that the shooting occurred after a significant argument between Ms Harrison and her father concerning Donald Trump.
  • Ms Harrison's boyfriend, Sam Littler, testified that he heard a loud bang shortly after Mr Harrison led his daughter into his ground floor bedroom.
  • The inquest was told that Mr Harrison had a history of alcohol addiction and that Ms Harrison often expressed concern about his gun ownership.
  • Mr Harrison did not attend the hearing, and an application by his legal team for the coroner to recuse herself from the case was refused.
