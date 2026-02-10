Dad ‘shot his daughter dead’ after row about him supporting Trump
- Lucy Harrison, a 23-year-old fashion buyer from Warrington, was shot dead by her father, Kris Harrison, at his home in Prosper, Texas.
- An inquest heard that the shooting occurred after a significant argument between Ms Harrison and her father concerning Donald Trump.
- Ms Harrison's boyfriend, Sam Littler, testified that he heard a loud bang shortly after Mr Harrison led his daughter into his ground floor bedroom.
- The inquest was told that Mr Harrison had a history of alcohol addiction and that Ms Harrison often expressed concern about his gun ownership.
- Mr Harrison did not attend the hearing, and an application by his legal team for the coroner to recuse herself from the case was refused.
