Baby killer Lucy Letby to face no further criminal charges, CPS confirms
- No further criminal charges will be brought against convicted child killer Lucy Letby, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) has announced.
- The decision follows a 2025 investigation into allegations of murder and attempted murder involving nine additional children at hospitals where she worked.
- Cheshire Constabulary expressed disappointment, stating they believed their evidence met the CPS charging standard, despite the CPS disagreeing.
- The CPS reviewed allegations concerning two infant deaths and seven non-fatal collapses but concluded that the evidential test was not met in any of these cases.
- The CPS has informed the families involved of their decision and offered meetings to explain the reasoning in detail.