Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Baby killer Lucy Letby to face no further criminal charges, CPS confirms

Child serial killer Lucy Letby
Child serial killer Lucy Letby (Cheshire Constabulary)
  • No further criminal charges will be brought against convicted child killer Lucy Letby, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) has announced.
  • The decision follows a 2025 investigation into allegations of murder and attempted murder involving nine additional children at hospitals where she worked.
  • Cheshire Constabulary expressed disappointment, stating they believed their evidence met the CPS charging standard, despite the CPS disagreeing.
  • The CPS reviewed allegations concerning two infant deaths and seven non-fatal collapses but concluded that the evidential test was not met in any of these cases.
  • The CPS has informed the families involved of their decision and offered meetings to explain the reasoning in detail.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in