Luigi Mangione death penalty decision issued by judge

  • A US District Judge has blocked federal prosecutors from seeking the death penalty against Luigi Mangione, who is accused of murdering CEO Brian Thompson.
  • Judge Margaret Garnett dismissed a federal murder charge due to technical flaws, though stalking charges carrying a maximum life sentence remain in place.
  • The decision thwarts the Trump administration's bid to pursue capital punishment for Mangione, a directive issued by Attorney General Pam Bondi.
  • Mangione, an Ivy League graduate, has pleaded not guilty to both federal and state murder charges, with the latter also carrying a potential life sentence.
  • Thompson was fatally shot in December 2024 in midtown Manhattan, with police noting phrases mimicking insurer practices written on ammunition found at the scene.
