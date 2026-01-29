Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Luigi Mangione jailbreak plot foiled after man showed up at jail to free him

Moment police corner CEO murder suspect Luigi Mangione in McDonald's
  • A man posed as an FBI agent in a foiled bid to free Luigi Mangione from jail, according to police.
  • Mark Anderson, 36, was arrested after allegedly showing up at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn just before 7 pm on Wednesday and claiming to have a court order signed by a judge for Mangione's release.
  • When asked for federal credentials, Anderson presented a Minnesota driver's license and tossed documents at officers, according to a criminal complaint.
  • Jail staff searched Anderson’s bag and found a barbecue fork and a circular steel blade which was said to resemble a small pizza cutter wheel.
  • Mangione is currently being held at the facility while awaiting state and federal murder trials for the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.
