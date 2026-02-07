Luigi Mangione erupts in court during trial hearing
- Luigi Mangione, accused of murdering UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, had an outburst in court after a judge scheduled his state murder trial for June 8.
- Mangione, 27, yelled "Double jeopardy" as he was led out, protesting the state trial being set three months before jury selection for his federal case on September 8.
- His defense lawyers objected to the June date, arguing they would be preoccupied with preparing for the federal trial, which involves allegations of stalking Thompson.
- Prosecutors are pushing for the state trial to proceed first, citing "priority of jurisdiction" and to prevent potential double jeopardy issues under New York law.
- Mangione has pleaded not guilty to both state and federal charges, which carry potential life sentences, though the death penalty has been ruled out in the federal case.
