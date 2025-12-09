Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Wet underwear in Luigi Mangione’s backpack wrapped key evidence

Luigi Mangione pretrial hearings
  • A pretrial hearing for Luigi Mangione, accused of assassinating UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, focused on the legality of a police search.
  • Pennsylvania police officer Christy Wasser testified she found a loaded gun magazine wrapped in wet underwear in Mangione's backpack during his arrest.
  • Wasser insisted on an immediate search of the backpack in a McDonald's, citing fears of a bomb, five days after Thompson's killing.
  • Defense lawyers argue the warrantless search was illegal and are seeking to suppress key evidence, including the gun, a passport, a silencer and handwritten notes detailing “possible escape routes.”
  • Mangione, who has pleaded not guilty to murder charges, invoked his right to remain silent during the initial questioning by officers.
