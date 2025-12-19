Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

‘Ryanair of trains’ launches new budget London to Scotland service

Lumo will run trains from Glasgow to London King's Cross
Lumo will run trains from Glasgow to London King's Cross (Alamy/PA)
  • Budget rail operator Lumo, part of FirstGroup plc, has launched a new direct rail service connecting Glasgow with London King's Cross.
  • The inaugural service, which also links Falkirk, Edinburgh, and the northeast of England, departed Glasgow Queen Street on Tuesday.
  • Tickets for the new train route start from £33.10 between London and Glasgow, with fares as low as £10.90 for journeys between Newcastle and Glasgow.
  • Lumo expects the new connection to enhance connectivity, promote sustainable travel, boost economic growth, and attract visitors to Glasgow's Commonwealth Games in July 2026.
  • The operator also plans to introduce a new route from May 2026, linking Stirling with London Euston, which will compete with existing services.
