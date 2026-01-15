M&S Food launches 30 new ‘value’ products
- Marks & Spencer (M&S) Food has launched over 30 new value products this month, aiming to compete with major supermarkets and attract families.
- The retailer's value lines, including 'remarksable value', 'dropped & locked', and 'bigger pack, better value', saw a 20 per cent sales increase in the third quarter of last year.
- M&S claims to be the fastest-growing grocer among families, with YouGov data indicating a 10 percentage point improvement in value perception among families over the past two years.
- The expansion includes core family items such as beef mince and frozen sweetcorn, with M&S asserting that these products maintain high quality at lower price points.
- M&S aims to double the size of its food business and continues to invest in its value ranges, now offering over 250 products across its three value tiers.