Chaos on busy motorway as hazardous chemicals pour across carriageway
- The M40 southbound is currently closed between J8A (Oxford) and J6 (Watlington).
- The closure is due to a collision between a tanker and a car that occurred at 7.45pm on Monday night.
- A large spillage of Bitumen resulted from the crash, necessitating specialist clean-up operations.
- Emergency services attended the scene, and no injuries were reported in the incident.
- Motorists are experiencing major delays as a result of the ongoing closure.