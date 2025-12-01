Serious M5 crash closes motorway in both directions
- The M5 motorway is currently closed in both directions between junctions 20 (Clevedon) and 21 (Weston-super-Mare) in Somerset.
- The closure is a result of a serious police-led incident, which occurred at approximately 23:05 last night.
- Emergency services, including Avon and Somerset Police and the ambulance service, attended the scene.
- The motorway has remained closed overnight for ongoing investigation and clear-up work.
- Motorists are advised to follow diversion routes, with the closures anticipated to be removed before peak times this morning.