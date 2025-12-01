Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Serious M5 crash closes motorway in both directions

Traffic on the M5 (file image)
Traffic on the M5 (file image) (PA Wire)
  • The M5 motorway is currently closed in both directions between junctions 20 (Clevedon) and 21 (Weston-super-Mare) in Somerset.
  • The closure is a result of a serious police-led incident, which occurred at approximately 23:05 last night.
  • Emergency services, including Avon and Somerset Police and the ambulance service, attended the scene.
  • The motorway has remained closed overnight for ongoing investigation and clear-up work.
  • Motorists are advised to follow diversion routes, with the closures anticipated to be removed before peak times this morning.

