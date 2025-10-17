Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Home Office informed of Maccabi Tel Aviv supporter ban last week

Birmingham MP defends ban on Maccabi Tel Aviv fans from attending Aston Villa game
  • The Home Office was informed last week about a proposed ban on Maccabi Tel Aviv supporters attending a Europa League match against Aston Villa in Birmingham.
  • Sir Keir Starmer and the government are actively working to overturn the ban, which has been widely condemned by political figures and Jewish communities.
  • Birmingham City Council's Safety Advisory Group imposed the ban based on a high-risk assessment from West Midlands Police.
  • West Midlands Police cited previous violent clashes and hate crime during a Maccabi Tel Aviv match in Amsterdam as the reason for classifying the fixture as high risk.
  • The government is exploring options, including providing additional resources to police, to ensure all fans can safely attend, but the council will only review its decision if the police's risk assessment changes.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in