Boys, 14 and 12, arrested after teens ‘attacked with machete’ in Birmingham
- Two boys, aged 15 and 14, were hospitalised with injuries, one life-changing, after a machete attack outside a shop in Shirley, south Birmingham, on Saturday night.
- A third teenage boy, 15, was also assaulted by being punched but did not require hospital treatment.
- West Midlands Police have arrested a 14-year-old boy and a 12-year-old boy on suspicion of attempted murder in connection with the incident.
- The 14-year-old has since been bailed pending further enquiries, while the 12-year-old was arrested on Sunday.
- Police described the attack as 'targeted' and announced an increased officer presence in the area to reassure the community.
