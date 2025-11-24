Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Emergency evacuation at world-famous attraction after 1,400 tourists left stranded

From 2022: Tourists stranded as violent protests continue in Peru
  • A dispute over bus services to Machu Picchu in Peru recently stranded approximately 1,400 tourists and necessitated emergency evacuation trains.
  • The conflict arose after Consettur's 30-year concession to operate the bus route expired, with the new contract awarded to rival operator San Antonio de Torontoy.
  • Protests, including blockades of the railway leading to Aguas Calientes, disrupted travel to the ancient Inca site, prompting a US travel alert.
  • Locals and officials have raised concerns about Consettur's long-standing de facto monopoly, high visitor costs, and the uneven distribution of tourism revenue.
  • The New 7 Wonders of the World organisation has warned that the ongoing situation risks Machu Picchu losing its 'credibility' as a world wonder.
