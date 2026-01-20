Macron says he prefers ‘respect to bullies’ amid Trump’s Greenland threats
- Emmanuel Macron criticised "bullies" and a "new colonial approach" at the World Economic Forum in Davos, stating the EU should not yield to the "law of the strongest".
- The French president emphasised that Europe prefers respect over bullies, in a speech delivered before Donald Trump's expected attendance at the forum.
- Donald Trump reiterated his threat to take control of Greenland, prompting Europe to consider retaliatory tariffs worth 93 billion euros on US goods.
- Trump also criticised the UK's decision to cede sovereignty of the Chagos Islands to Mauritius, labelling it an "act of total weakness".
- US House Speaker Mike Johnson avoided mentioning Greenland during his address to the British parliament, in an apparent attempt to "calm the waters".