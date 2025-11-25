Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Everything you need to know about the 99th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Turkeys 'Gobble' and 'Waddle' get VIP treatment at luxury hotel ahead of White House Thanksgiving pardon
  • The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade begins at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time, airing simultaneously across all time zones.
  • Viewers can watch the parade on NBC, stream it live on Peacock, or catch a Spanish language simulcast on Telemundo, with an encore telecast at 2 p.m. EST/PST.
  • Last year's parade attracted over 31 million viewers on NBC and Peacock, marking its largest audience ever.
  • The weather forecast predicts a high of 48 degrees and partly cloudy conditions with winds up to 13 mph; full-size balloons are restricted if sustained winds exceed 23 mph or gusts surpass 35 mph.
  • This year's performers include Cynthia Erivo, Ciara, Foreigner, Lil Jon, Kool & the Gang, Busta Rhymes, Mickey Guyton, Teyana, and the fictional girl group HUNTR/X, alongside other notable guests.

