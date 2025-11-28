Why a 16ft Labubu float divided Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade viewers
- The viral furry gremlin doll, Labubu, made its debut as a 16-foot float at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City.
- Originating from Chinese retailer Pop Mart, the collectable keyring doll has achieved global popularity and cultural ubiquity, often seen as a fashion accessory.
- The float, part of the 'Friendsgiving in Pop City' theme, depicted Labubu and other characters enjoying a festive celebration.
- Labubu's inclusion in the parade proved highly divisive, with many social media users expressing shock, calling the doll 'creepy', and questioning its presence.
- Despite detractors, fans of the toy franchise defended Labubu as 'cute' and 'mischievous but with good intentions', with characters also touring New York City prior to the parade.