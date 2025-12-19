Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Christmas revellers issued warning ahead of festive period

Abusive patient pushes paramedic out of ambulance
  • A GMB union survey revealed that two out of three ambulance workers fear being attacked while on duty over the Christmas period.
  • The survey, encompassing over 1,100 workers from UK ambulance trusts, found that over 40 per cent anticipate physical attacks and more than half expect verbal abuse.
  • Three in four respondents also reported a negative impact on their mental health over the past year.
  • The findings were publicised on the last Friday before Christmas, known as Mad Friday, considered one of the busiest nights for ambulance and hospital workers.
  • A West Midlands Ambulance Service paramedic urged the public to consider emergency service staff during celebrations, highlighting the gruelling nature of the work and existing low morale.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in