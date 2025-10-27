Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Alleged McCann stalker says sketch of Madeleine suspect ‘resembled her abuser’

Julia Wandelt (left) and Karen Spragg deny one count of stalking
Julia Wandelt (left) and Karen Spragg deny one count of stalking (Elizabeth Cook/PA)
  • Julia Wandelt, 24, is on trial for allegedly stalking Madeleine McCann's family, denying claims that she did it to seek attention or financial gain.
  • Wandelt told Leicester Crown Court she questions her identity due to limited childhood memories, only recalling abuse by her step-grandfather.
  • She stated her parents refused her requests for DNA tests, which surprised her given her emotional problems.
  • Wandelt claimed a sketch of a Madeleine McCann suspect resembled her abuser, who her father later said was involved in kidnapping.
  • She and co-defendant Karen Spragg deny one count of stalking the McCann family between June 2022 and February this year. The trial continues.
