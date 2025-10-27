Alleged McCann stalker says sketch of Madeleine suspect ‘resembled her abuser’
- Julia Wandelt, 24, is on trial for allegedly stalking Madeleine McCann's family, denying claims that she did it to seek attention or financial gain.
- Wandelt told Leicester Crown Court she questions her identity due to limited childhood memories, only recalling abuse by her step-grandfather.
- She stated her parents refused her requests for DNA tests, which surprised her given her emotional problems.
- Wandelt claimed a sketch of a Madeleine McCann suspect resembled her abuser, who her father later said was involved in kidnapping.
- She and co-defendant Karen Spragg deny one count of stalking the McCann family between June 2022 and February this year. The trial continues.