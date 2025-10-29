Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Woman claiming to be Madeleine McCann said she would ‘walk away’ on one condition

Julia Wandelt (left) and Karen Spragg are on trial at Leicester Crown Court
Julia Wandelt (left) and Karen Spragg are on trial at Leicester Crown Court (Elizabeth Cook/PA)
  • Julia Wandelt, 24, accused of stalking Madeleine McCann's parents, told Leicester Crown Court she remains "50/50" on whether she is their missing daughter.
  • Wandelt stated she would "walk away" from her claims if she saw the full paperwork proving she is not Madeleine McCann.
  • She testified that she believes Gerry McCann was involved in Madeleine's disappearance, basing this on "memories" and his demeanour.
  • Wandelt also claimed to have a memory of Kate McCann telling her she would find her before the alleged abduction, but added that the McCanns "had no other choice".
  • Wandelt and co-defendant Karen Spragg both deny one count of stalking between June 2022 and February this year, with the trial continuing.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in