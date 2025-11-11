Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Court rules on whether main Madeleine McCann suspect can leave Germany

The search for Madeleine McCann: Everything you need to know
  • The main suspect in the 2007 disappearance of Madeleine McCann has been granted permission by a German court to leave the country.
  • This ruling overturns a previous condition that required the man, identified as Christian Brückner, to remain resident in Germany after his release from prison.
  • Brückner was released in mid-September after serving a sentence for raping an elderly American woman in Portugal.
  • A higher state court in Celle upheld most of his release conditions but ruled that the stipulation to remain in Germany infringed upon his European Union right to freedom of movement.
  • Brückner remains a suspect in Madeleine McCann's disappearance but has not been charged, and the investigation into the case is unaffected by this court decision.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in