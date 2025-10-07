Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Italian ski resort to limit visitors during peak season

Aerial drone view of Madonna di Campiglio
Aerial drone view of Madonna di Campiglio (Getty Images)
  • Madonna di Campiglio, an Italian ski resort, is set to become the first in the country to limit the number of skiers on its slopes during peak season.
  • The resort will cap daily admissions at 15,000 people on up to 17 specific days each ski season, managing this by regulating the sale of daily ski passes.
  • This “quality before quantity” initiative aims to improve safety and skier satisfaction, preventing bottlenecks and reducing accidents, after experiencing up to 23,000 admissions in a single day.
  • Trial limitations will be implemented between 28 December and 5 January, and during Carnevale from 15 to 22 February 2026.
  • The measure follows similar crowd control efforts in other Italian tourist destinations, such as Venice's extended entry fee for visitors, which will apply for 60 days in 2026.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in