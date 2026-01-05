Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Trump warns further strikes possible as Venezuela’s Maduro to appear in US court

Protesters with flags and and a banner march during a demonstration condemning the US attack on Venezuela and the seizure of Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro, near the US embassy in Manila
Protesters with flags and and a banner march during a demonstration condemning the US attack on Venezuela and the seizure of Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro, near the US embassy in Manila (AFP via Getty Images)
  • Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro was captured by American forces and was scheduled to appear in a US court in New York following a military raid in Caracas.
  • The US President indicated the possibility of further military action if Venezuela fails to cooperate with US demands regarding its oil industry and drug trafficking.
  • Maduro faces charges of narco-terrorism conspiracy, including allegations of supporting major drug trafficking groups and using state resources for cocaine movement, with charges updated to include his wife.
  • Despite the capture, Maduro's government, led by interim leader Delcy Rodriguez, remains defiant, contradicting US claims of willingness to cooperate.
  • The incident has sparked international concern over the legality of seizing a foreign head of state, with the UN Security Council set to discuss the matter.

