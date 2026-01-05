Nicolas Maduro confronted by protester as he left court in the US
- Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro was confronted by a protester as he left his first appearance in a US courtroom Monday.
- As Maduro got out of his chair to leave, a man in the audience stood up and began speaking forcefully at him in Spanish, blasting him as an “illegitimate” president.
- The man later said that he had been imprisoned by the Venezuelan regime.
- As deputy U.S. Marshals led Maduro from the courtroom, he looked directly at the man and shot back in Spanish, “I am a kidnapped president. I am a prisoner of war.”
- Maduro, who also wished reporters “Happy New Year” in court, and his wife pleaded not guilty to drug trafficking and weapons charges in Manhattan federal court.