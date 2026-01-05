MAGA stars accused of betraying ‘America First’ policy by backing Venezuela intervention
- President Donald Trump ordered surprise missile strikes on Caracas, Venezuela, leading to the capture of President Nicolas Maduro and First Lady Cilia Flores.
- Maduro and Flores have been transported to New York to face drug and weapons charges.
- Trump defended the intervention as consistent with his 'America First' philosophy, aiming for regional stability and securing 'peace through strength'.
- Several prominent conservative figures, previously critical of US foreign intervention, are now accused of hypocrisy for supporting Trump's actions in Venezuela.
- Defenders, including Vice President JD Vance and Representative Jim Jordan, argue that bringing Maduro to justice for narcoterrorism is consistent with American interests and the 'America First' agenda.