MAGA conservatives clash over beliefs at Turning Point USA conference

Ben Shapiro blasts Tucker Carlson for normalizing Nick Fuentes at TurningPointUSA conference
  • Ben Shapiro publicly criticized fellow conservative figures at Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest conference.
  • He condemned Candace Owens for spreading baseless conspiracy theories about the alleged assassination of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk.
  • Owens has previously repeatedly claimed French intelligence, Mossad, or TPUSA members were involved in Kirk's "murder," despite Tyler Robinson being the sole suspect in the shooting.
  • Shapiro also criticized Megyn Kelly for her perceived "cowardice" in not condemning Owens and Tucker Carlson for interviewing Nick Fuentes, whom he labelled a "Hitler apologist.”
  • Both Kelly and Carlson responded to Shapiro's remarks, with Kelly expressing embarrassment for Shapiro and Carlson joking about not missing anything meaningful.
