Government bans peaceful protests at animal testing sites despite backlash

  • The government has criminalised non-violent protests outside animal-testing facilities, including universities and laboratories, by categorising them as "key infrastructure".
  • The new law, passed by 301 votes to 110, means individuals breaching the ban could face up to a year in prison and a fine.
  • Twenty-six Labour MPs rebelled against the measure, which was previously opposed by the party when the Conservatives attempted to introduce it.
  • Campaigners, celebrities and free-speech advocates have condemned the move, arguing it undermines democratic principles and the right to peaceful protest.
  • The Home Office stated the change provides police with powers to respond proportionately to disruptive activity, aiming to protect the UK's life sciences sector.
