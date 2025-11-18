Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood recalls vile racist abuse as she passionately defends asylum plan
- Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood defended her proposed major overhaul of the asylum system in the House of Commons on Monday.
- Ms Mahmood cited her personal experience of being called a racial slur to underscore the divisive nature of the asylum debate.
- The reforms include plans to alter how UK judges interpret the European Convention on Human Rights, aiming to simplify the deportation of foreign criminals and small boat migrants.
- Labour backbenchers have labelled the proposed changes as 'repugnant' and accused Ms Mahmood of 'chasing Reform'.
- Ms Mahmood told Nigel Farage to 'sod off' after Sky News reported his comment that she appeared to be 'auditioning' for a place in his Reform UK party.