Suspected suicide bomb at mosque in Nigeria kills five and injures more than 30
- A bomb exploded during evening prayers at a mosque in Maiduguri, Nigeria, resulting in five fatalities and 35 injuries.
- Police in Borno state described the incident as a likely suicide attack, citing the discovery of suspected suicide vest fragments at the scene.
- The bombing is the latest in a series of attacks in Nigeria's northern region, which is plagued by armed groups including Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province.
- Although no group has claimed responsibility, the use of suicide bombers is frequently attributed to Boko Haram, which has previously carried out similar attacks.
- Analysts note that while Boko Haram's use of suicide bombers had decreased, recent incidents suggest a potential resurgence of this tactic by the militant group.