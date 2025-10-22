Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Senate candidate gets tattoo covered after outcry over ‘Nazi symbol’

Senate Candidate Says He Is Not A Nazi Amid Tattoo Controversy
  • Graham Platner, a Democratic US Senate candidate in Maine, has covered up a skull and crossbones tattoo after facing backlash for its resemblance to a Nazi symbol.
  • Platner said he got the tattoo in 2007 while in the Marine Corps and was unaware of its Nazi association until recently.
  • Platner noted that the tattoo was not questioned when he enlisted in the Army, which requires an examination for tattoos of hate symbols, or when he received security clearance for an ambassador's detail.
  • The controversy surrounding the tattoo follows the discovery of Platner's now-deleted online statements, which included dismissing military sexual assaults and criticizing police.
  • He apologized for the comments, attributing them to his struggles with post-traumatic stress disorder and depression after leaving the Army in 2012.
