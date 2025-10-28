Family of two-year-old with rare blood disorder urgently seeks stem cell donor
- A two-year-old boy named Maison, diagnosed with the rare Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome (WAS), urgently requires a stem cell transplant to survive.
- Maison has spent most of his life receiving treatment at Great Ormond Street Children’s Hospital in London for the life-threatening genetic blood disorder.
- WAS is a rare condition that primarily affects boys, impacting their body's ability to fight infection and causing symptoms such as easy bruising and prolonged bleeding.
- His family, in collaboration with the Anthony Nolan charity, has launched the #MatchforMaison campaign to find a suitable donor.
- They are appealing to individuals aged 16 to 30 to join the stem cell register, emphasising the critical need for potential lifesavers for conditions like WAS.