Human remains found of woman last seen nearly 20 years ago
- The remains of Malgorzata Wnuczek, a Polish national who went missing nearly 20 years ago, have been identified in Leicester.
- Ms Wnuczek, aged 27, disappeared on 31 May 2006 after being last seen catching a bus from her workplace.
- Her remains were discovered in scrubland off Great Central Way, Leicester, in October and subsequently identified through forensic testing.
- A 39-year-old man was arrested in connection with the case but was later released without further action.
- Leicestershire Police confirmed the investigation into Ms Wnuczek's death remains open and ongoing, with continued liaison with Polish authorities.