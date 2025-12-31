Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

US tourists banned from entering two countries

The announcements marked the latest twist in the frosty relationship between West African military governments and the U.S.
The announcements marked the latest twist in the frosty relationship between West African military governments and the U.S. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
  • Mali and Burkina Faso have banned US citizens from entering their countries, effective immediately.
  • This action is in retaliation for President Donald Trump's decision to ban Malian and Burkinabe citizens from entering the United States.
  • Both West African nations cited the principle of reciprocity for their travel restrictions on American nationals.
  • Trump announced expanded travel restrictions on Dec. 16 to include Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger, which are run by juntas.
  • The White House justified its ban due to persistent attacks by armed groups in the region, a challenge both Mali and Burkina Faso have struggled to contain.
