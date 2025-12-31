US tourists banned from entering two countries
- Mali and Burkina Faso have banned US citizens from entering their countries, effective immediately.
- This action is in retaliation for President Donald Trump's decision to ban Malian and Burkinabe citizens from entering the United States.
- Both West African nations cited the principle of reciprocity for their travel restrictions on American nationals.
- Trump announced expanded travel restrictions on Dec. 16 to include Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger, which are run by juntas.
- The White House justified its ban due to persistent attacks by armed groups in the region, a challenge both Mali and Burkina Faso have struggled to contain.