Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Mamdani and Trump surprise with warm words at The White House

Trump reacts as Mamdani answers question over whether he thinks the president is a fascist
  • Donald Trump held a surprisingly cordial meeting with New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani at the White House, despite their history of mutual public criticism.
  • Trump, who previously labelled Mamdani a 'communist', now stated he would be 'a really great mayor' and pledged to help him address affordability issues in New York.
  • Mamdani, a self-avowed socialist who had called Trump a 'despot' and 'fascist', described the meeting as 'productive' and focused on their shared love for New York City.
  • During a joint press conference, Trump defended Mamdani when reporters questioned his past criticisms, implying he did not take offence to being called a 'fascist'.
  • The two men discussed working together to deliver affordability for New Yorkers, with Trump expressing a desire for Mamdani to be a 'spectacular success' for the city.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in