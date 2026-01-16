Man killed his wife then coerced their young child to cover up his crime
- Robert Rhodes has been jailed for life for murdering his wife, Dawn, in 2016, after new evidence from their child revealed his manipulative cover-up.
- Rhodes stabbed his wife to death in their family home after discovering her affair, then wounded their child and coerced them into falsely claiming Dawn had attacked them both.
- He was initially acquitted of murder in 2017, but his deception unravelled when the child confessed the true events to a therapist four years later.
- Following a rare double jeopardy trial, Rhodes received a minimum sentence of 29 years and six months, also being found guilty of perjury, perverting the course of justice and child cruelty.
- The child, who suffered PTSD and lasting trauma, described being gaslighted and manipulated by Rhodes, while Dawn's mother expressed relief that her daughter's voice was finally heard.