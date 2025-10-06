Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Home secretary defends public frustration after Lammy heckled at vigil

Watch: Home Secretary responds after David Lammy heckled at Manchester terror vigil
  • Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood says that people are "justified in asking for more from their government" following a terror attack in Manchester.
  • Her remarks came after David Lammy was heckled at a vigil for the attack victims, Adrian Daulby, 53, and Melvin Cravitz, 66.
  • Ms Mahmood acknowledged the strong feelings within the Jewish community and said she found reports of young Jewish children experiencing daily antisemitism "devastating".
  • She said that people are justified in demanding more when they feel they must "live smaller Jewish lives" in their own country.
  • Watch the video in full above.
