Home secretary defends public frustration after Lammy heckled at vigil
- Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood says that people are "justified in asking for more from their government" following a terror attack in Manchester.
- Her remarks came after David Lammy was heckled at a vigil for the attack victims, Adrian Daulby, 53, and Melvin Cravitz, 66.
- Ms Mahmood acknowledged the strong feelings within the Jewish community and said she found reports of young Jewish children experiencing daily antisemitism "devastating".
- She said that people are justified in demanding more when they feel they must "live smaller Jewish lives" in their own country.
