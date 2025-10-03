Victim of synagogue attack likely shot by police in ‘tragic consequence’
- Two men, Adrian Daulby, 53, and Melvin Cravitz, 66, were killed in a terror attack outside the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation synagogue in Crumpsall, Greater Manchester.
- Jihad Al-Shamie, 35, drove into people and stabbed a man before being shot dead by police seven minutes after the attack began; he was not armed with a gun.
- Greater Manchester Police have said that one of the deceased victims is believed to have been accidentally shot by police, while another injured person also sustained a gunshot wound.
- Chief Constable Sir Stephen Watson described the fatal shooting as a "tragic and unforeseen consequence" of officers' urgent action to end the attack and prevent further harm.
- Two men in their 30s and a woman in her 60s have since been arrested on suspicion of planning a terror attack in connection with the killings.