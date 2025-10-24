Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Hundreds evacuated as city centre building collapses

Locals described a “strong earthquake-like feeling” after the building on Bridge Street in the city centre collapsed with some scaffolding into the River Irwell.
Locals described a “strong earthquake-like feeling” after the building on Bridge Street in the city centre collapsed with some scaffolding into the River Irwell. (Men Media )
  • A section of a building earmarked for demolition in Manchester city centre collapsed on Friday afternoon.
  • Scaffolding from the building, identified as Alberton House, fell into the River Irwell off Bridge Street.
  • Locals described experiencing a “strong earthquake like feeling” at the time of the collapse.
  • Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue attended the scene, confirming that no individuals were involved in the incident.
  • Approximately 500 people were evacuated from a neighbouring business centre due to safety concerns following the collapse.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in