Synagogue attack sparks ‘deeply alarming’ surge in antisemitic incidents
- Dozens of antisemitic incidents, some celebrating the attack, were recorded immediately after the Manchester synagogue attack in October.
- The Community Security Trust (CST) documented 40 incidents on the day of the attack and 40 the following day, marking the highest daily totals for the year.
- The Manchester attack, which killed Melvin Cravitz and Adrian Daulby last October, was the UK's first fatal antisemitic terror attack since the CST began recording incidents in 1984.
- The CST's latest report, covering 2025, recorded 3,700 anti-Jewish hate incidents, the second-highest annual total ever, with damage to Jewish property reaching a record high of 217 incidents in 2025.
- Lord John Mann, the Government’s independent adviser on antisemitism, called the figures “deeply alarming”, while the Home Secretary and Shadow Home Secretary condemned the rise and pledged action.
