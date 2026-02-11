Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Synagogue attack sparks ‘deeply alarming’ surge in antisemitic incidents

Aine Fox
Tributes paid at scene of Manchester synagogue terror attack
  • Dozens of antisemitic incidents, some celebrating the attack, were recorded immediately after the Manchester synagogue attack in October.
  • The Community Security Trust (CST) documented 40 incidents on the day of the attack and 40 the following day, marking the highest daily totals for the year.
  • The Manchester attack, which killed Melvin Cravitz and Adrian Daulby last October, was the UK's first fatal antisemitic terror attack since the CST began recording incidents in 1984.
  • The CST's latest report, covering 2025, recorded 3,700 anti-Jewish hate incidents, the second-highest annual total ever, with damage to Jewish property reaching a record high of 217 incidents in 2025.
  • Lord John Mann, the Government’s independent adviser on antisemitism, called the figures “deeply alarming”, while the Home Secretary and Shadow Home Secretary condemned the rise and pledged action.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in