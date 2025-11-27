Man, 31, arrested at airport in connection with Manchester synagogue terror attack
- A 31-year-old man was arrested at Manchester Airport on Thursday in connection with the Heaton Park synagogue attack.
- He was detained on suspicion of commission, preparation and instigation of acts of terrorism after arriving on an inbound flight.
- This marks the seventh arrest made in connection with the terrorist attack that occurred at the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue in Crumpsall, Manchester, on 2 October.
- The attack resulted in the deaths of worshippers Melvin Cravitz and Adrian Daulby, with three other men sustaining serious injuries.
- Assistant Chief Constable Rob Potts confirmed the arrest, stating that the investigation is ongoing and appealing for anyone with information or who witnessed the incident to come forward.