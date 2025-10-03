Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Police make more arrests following Manchester synagogue terror attack

The police investigation continues at the scene near Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation synagogue in Crumpsall, Manchester
The police investigation continues at the scene near Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation synagogue in Crumpsall, Manchester (Peter Byrne/PA)
  • Three additional individuals, a man and two women, have been arrested in connection with a terror attack on a Manchester synagogue, bringing the total number of arrests to six.
  • The attacker, Jihad Al-Shamie, attempted to force entry into the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue with a knife on Yom Kippur, shouting "this is what they get for killing our children".
  • Two men, Adrian Daulby, 53, and Melvin Cravitz, 66, died while attempting to prevent Al-Shamie from entering; Mr Daulby was fatally shot by armed police.
  • Al-Shamie was on police bail for an alleged rape and, despite having a non-counter-terrorism criminal history, was not known to counter-terrorism policing, though he is believed to have been influenced by extreme Islamist ideology.
  • The Independent Office for Police Conduct is investigating the police's use of lethal force, as a post-mortem examination indicated Mr Daulby suffered a fatal gunshot wound.
