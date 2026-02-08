Mandelson should return US ambassador payoff, minister says
- Work and Pensions Secretary Pat McFadden has urged Lord Peter Mandelson to return a taxpayer-funded payoff or donate it to charity, following new revelations about his relationship with convicted child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
- The controversy intensified after documents suggested Lord Mandelson leaked market-sensitive information to Epstein while serving as a government minister, in addition to his ties to Epstein being the initial reason for his dismissal as US ambassador.
- The escalating scandal has led to calls for Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer to resign, with Fire Brigades Union general secretary Steve Wright stating that “everybody’s thinking it”.
- Mr McFadden, a close ally of the Prime Minister, firmly rejected these demands, cautioning that a change in leadership would cause “chaos and uncertainty” and stating that Sir Keir “has acted in good faith throughout this”.
- Mr McFadden, who served as Lord Mandelson’s deputy, expressed 'bewilderment, anger' and betrayal upon seeing the correspondence, denying prior knowledge of Mandelson’s friendship with Epstein or the alleged leaking of information.
