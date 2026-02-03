Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Starmer hands material on Mandelson’s Epstein emails to police

Police receive misconduct in public office reports after Mandelson allegations
  • Sir Keir Starmer stated Lord Mandelson has 'let his country down' and expressed concerns that the full extent of information from the Jeffrey Epstein files has not yet emerged.
  • Downing Street confirmed the Prime Minister has tasked officials with drafting legislation to remove Lord Mandelson's peerage 'as quickly as possible'.
  • The Cabinet Office referred material to the police after an initial review of the Epstein files found 'likely market sensitive information' and compromised official handling safeguards.
  • The Prime Minister condemned the alleged transmission of highly sensitive government business as 'disgraceful' during a Cabinet meeting.
  • Lord Mandelson maintains Epstein's money did not influence his actions in government, as Scotland Yard reviews reports of alleged misconduct in public office.
