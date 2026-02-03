Mandelson issues defiant response after ‘shocking’ Epstein revelations
- Peter Mandelson has stated he will not "hide under a rock" following the release of "shocking" emails detailing his relationship with financier Jeffrey Epstein.
- He expressed deep regret for sending "misguided historical emails" and admitted surprise at some of the conversations he had with Epstein.
- The Metropolitan Police are reviewing reports of alleged misconduct in public office, accusing Lord Mandelson of leaking sensitive information to Epstein.
- These allegations stem from the US Department of Justice's recent release of files, which reportedly show Mandelson passing information while a cabinet minister in Gordon Brown's government.
- Sir Keir Starmer has called for Lord Mandelson to resign from the House of Lords, with Downing Street indicating he should not retain his membership or title.
