Mandelson issues defiant response after ‘shocking’ Epstein revelations

Police receive misconduct in public office reports after Mandelson allegations
  • Peter Mandelson has stated he will not "hide under a rock" following the release of "shocking" emails detailing his relationship with financier Jeffrey Epstein.
  • He expressed deep regret for sending "misguided historical emails" and admitted surprise at some of the conversations he had with Epstein.
  • The Metropolitan Police are reviewing reports of alleged misconduct in public office, accusing Lord Mandelson of leaking sensitive information to Epstein.
  • These allegations stem from the US Department of Justice's recent release of files, which reportedly show Mandelson passing information while a cabinet minister in Gordon Brown's government.
  • Sir Keir Starmer has called for Lord Mandelson to resign from the House of Lords, with Downing Street indicating he should not retain his membership or title.
