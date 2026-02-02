Police issue alleged misconduct update after Mandelson’s Epstein emails revealed
- Police are investigating a number of reports relating to alleged misconduct in a public office.
- It comes after Lord Mandelson was accused of leaking sensitive information to paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein.
- Commander Ella Marriott, of the Metropolitan Police, said on Monday: “We are aware of the further release of millions of court documents in relation to Jeffrey Epstein by the United States Department of Justice.
- “Following this release and subsequent media reporting, the Met has received a number of reports relating to alleged misconduct in public office. The reports will all be reviewed to determine if they meet the criminal threshold for investigation. As with any matter, if new and relevant information is brought to our attention we will assess it, and investigate as appropriate."
- Sir Keir Starmer urged Lord Mandelson to quit the House of Lords after the document dump on Friday, with Downing Street saying the Prime Minister believes he should “not be a member… or use the title”.
