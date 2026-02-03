Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Mandelson to step down from House of Lords amid Epstein email scandal

Police receive misconduct in public office reports after Mandelson allegations
  • Lord Mandelson is scheduled to retire from the House of Lords on February 4, as confirmed by Lord Speaker Lord Forsyth of Drumlean.
  • His retirement follows police scrutiny after the Cabinet Office referred material related to paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein to the police.
  • Downing Street suggested that "safeguards were compromised" regarding potentially market-sensitive information found within the documents.
  • Sir Keir Starmer expressed his dismay over emails between Lord Mandelson and Epstein, stating the peer had "let his country down."
  • The Metropolitan Police are currently reviewing allegations of misconduct in public office concerning Mandelson's alleged leaking of sensitive information to Epstein while he was a minister.
