Police seen leaving Mandelson’s London home carrying boxes
- Police officers have been seen leaving Lord Mandelson’s London residence carrying several boxes.
- Seven officers departed the Camden property at approximately 8.23pm, with one observed carrying a white cardboard box and another a blue plastic container.
- Reporters’ cameras flashed as they drove away in vehicles stationed outside.
- The Metropolitan Police said officers from its central specialist crime team carried out two warrants in Camden, north London, and Wiltshire in connection with an ongoing investigation into misconduct in public office offences.
- The force said the alleged offences involved a 72-year-old man and confirmed that he had not been arrested.
