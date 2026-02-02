Mandelson should be stripped of place in House of Lords, says Starmer
- Sir Keir Starmer believes Lord Mandelson should no longer sit in Parliament following revelations about his links to paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein.
- The Prime Minister agrees that Lord Mandelson should not be a member of the House of Lords but lacks the power to strip him of his peerage.
- The Cabinet Secretary has been tasked with urgently reviewing all available information regarding Lord Mandelson’s contacts with Epstein while he was a Government minister.
- Email exchanges from 2009 show Lord Mandelson, then business secretary, appearing to tell Epstein he would lobby ministers over a tax on bankers’ bonuses, and Epstein received internal UK Government discussions.
- Bank statements from 2003 and 2004 indicate Lord Mandelson received payments totalling $75,000 from Epstein, who also allegedly paid for an osteopathy course for Lord Mandelson’s husband. Lord Mandelson has since resigned his Labour membership.
