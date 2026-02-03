Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Gordon Brown contacts Met Police after alleged Mandelson leaks to Epstein

Mandelson to step down from House of Lords amid Epstein revelations
  • Former Prime Minister Gordon Brown has written to Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley.
  • The letter provides information relevant to an investigation into Lord Mandelson's alleged disclosure of market-sensitive government information to Jeffrey Epstein.
  • Brown described Mandelson's alleged actions as "inexcusable and unpatriotic," occurring during the global financial crisis.
  • He included correspondence from 2025 and 2026 between himself and the Cabinet Secretary, which sought to investigate the veracity of information in the Epstein papers.
  • The Cabinet Secretary's 2026 response stated that "no records of information or correspondence from Lord Mandelson’s mailbox" could be found regarding the allegations.
