Starmer defends his right-hand man: ‘None of us knew’
- Morgan McSweeney, Sir Keir Starmer's chief of staff, is under intense scrutiny following anger among Labour MPs over the handling of the Peter Mandelson scandal.
- McSweeney is considered the driving force behind Lord Mandelson's appointment as US ambassador, despite alleged knowledge of Mandelson's continued dealings with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.
- The controversy has raised questions about Sir Keir Starmer's political future and McSweeney's judgment, as he is central to government strategy.
- Sir Keir Starmer defended his close ally, saying that "none of us knew the depth of the darkness" of Lord Mandelson’s relationship with the convicted sex offender.
- McSweeney, who has held influential roles within the Labour Party for decades, including running Sir Keir's leadership campaign, now faces an uncertain future amidst the ongoing scandal.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks