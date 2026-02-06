Top Government members to be made to reveal private Mandelson messages
- Senior government figures are required to hand over their communications with Peter Mandelson ahead of the release of files related to his appointment as US ambassador, despite his ties to Jeffrey Epstein.
- The government intends to publish Mandelson’s vetting documents, aiming for transparency to help Sir Keir Starmer address the political controversy surrounding his leadership.
- Sir Keir Starmer has apologised to victims of Epstein for the appointment and hopes the document release will demonstrate he was misled by Mandelson.
- Parliament’s Intelligence and Security Committee (ISC) will determine which documents are withheld for national security reasons and has requested all electronic communications and meeting minutes involving Mandelson during his time as US ambassador.
- The situation has drawn criticism of Sir Keir Starmer's judgment from within his own party, with some Labour MPs advocating for the removal of his chief of staff, Morgan McSweeney.
